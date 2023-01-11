Joyce Garrett won $505,424 in an online lottery game. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home.

Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”

Garrett won $505,424 playing The Lamp, a popular online game from the Virginia Lottery.

“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Garrett told Lottery officials.

Joyce Garrett won $505,424 in an online lottery game. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

The odds per game of winning a prize is 1 in 3.55.