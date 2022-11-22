HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Danny Johnson of Hampton told lottery officials he usually tells people they’re wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson’s friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.

Johnson ended up winning $150,000 in the Nov. 5 drawing. It was his first time ever playing the Powerball Jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball number was 20. John’s ticket matched four of the first five winning numbers — as well as the Powerball number. That many matching numbers would usually result in a $50,000 payout but Johnson’s prize was tripled because he spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought the ticket.

“I looked at the winning numbers and said, ‘Hey! I’ve got a few of those!'” Johnson told Virginia Lottery Officials. “I didn’t know how much I’d won because I never play.”

Danny Johnson of Hampton (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

Johnson, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings. However, he did say that he may have a surprise for the friend who hounded him to buy a ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any prize in the Powerball is 1 in 25.