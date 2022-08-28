CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An “ugly” lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week.

Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

Craig bought the ticket at Walmart in Altavista, Va., and was drawn to the ticket for the way it looked — even if that reason wasn’t entirely positive.

“I said, ‘Man, that ticket is ugly!’” Craig told Lottery officials. “I won $500 in this game before, so I continued playing.”

Craig waited until his birthday to redeem his prize, and now plans to use his winnings for retirement.