NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland woman won $1 million from a Powerball ticket she bought while traveling through Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

According to Virginia Lottery, Christine Oberheitmann and her husband were driving through Northampton County on their way home in Worcester County, Maryland, when they decided to stop at Sting-Ray’s Restaurant near Cape Charles.

While inside, Christine saw that the Powerball jackpot had grown to $500 million and decided to a ticket with computer-generated numbers.

“I typically only play when the jackpot gets big,” said Oberheitmann.

When the winning numbers were drawn on Sept. 9, five of the six matched the numbers on Oberheitmann’s ticket, resulting in her winning a $1 million prize.