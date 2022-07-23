RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $790 million, one Virginia ticket wins $1 million.

The ticket that won $1 million was bought online by a Chesapeake resident. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number.

There were also two other Virginia tickets that each on $10,000, respectively. They matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number and were bought at:

7-Eleven, 6501 Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield

Food Lion, 15432 Rogers Clark Boulevard in Bowling Green

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were 14-40-60-64-66, and the Mega Ball number was 16.

With the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reaching $790 million, it will take one ticket matching all six numbers for the winner to get their winnings.

The winner will have the choice of either receiving the full $790 million before taxes in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $464.4 million before taxes.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.