RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced that the Mega Millions jackpot has increased yet again.

The current total is reportedly $1.28 billion for the top prize, growing around $110 million in less than 24 hours.

The jackpot has been steadily rising for months, as the last person to cash in on the top prize did so in April.

The next drawing takes place at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 29. According to the Virginia Lottery, Virginia has had nine Mega Millions jackpot wins since the game began in 2002.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the ultimate jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right. Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings. Tickets can be bought in-store and at valottery.com.