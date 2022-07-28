In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced a staggering $75,000,000 increase to an already billion-dollar top prize for the nationwide Mega Millions lottery game ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The jackpot has been steadily rising for months, as the last person to cash in on the top prize did so in April.

The next drawing takes place Friday, July 29. Friday’s jackpot — previously announced at 1.025 billion on Wednesday, July 27 — now totals 1.1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $648 million.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Virginia has had nine Mega Millions jackpot wins since the game began in 2002.

Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right. Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings. Tickets can be bought in-store and at valottery.com.