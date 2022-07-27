In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A massive Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to $1.03 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The winning numbers Tuesday were 7-29-60-63-66; Mega Ball: 15.

According to the Associated Press, no one has matched all six winning numbers in several months, since the drawing on April 15. That makes 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Just yesterday, the jackpot had increased to $830 million.

The next drawing takes place Friday, July 29. Friday’s jackpot is 1.03 billion, with an estimated cash value of $602 million.

Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right. Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings. Tickets can be bought in-store and at valottery.com.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.