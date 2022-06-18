Dennis Rector of King William County won the $5 million grand prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought from a Sheetz. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A King George County man went into a Sheetz on Route 3 and left with a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million.

When Dennis Rector realized he had won the grand prize in the Virginia Lottery $5 Million Ultimate Scratcher on Tuesday, June 7, the first thing he did was call his wife, who told him to “get home safely.”

Rector, who elected to receive a one-time cash payout of about $3.2 million instead of installments over 30 years, says he plans to use the money to pay bills and save the rest for retirement.

Sheetz will receive $10,000 for having sold the $5 million ticket, of which there are only three of a total of 7,344,000.

The odds of winning the grand prize were 1 in 2,448,000.