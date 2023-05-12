NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New Kent County woman won $2 million from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket she bought in Fairfax County.

According to Virginia Lottery’s website, Marsha Rollins bought a Money Blitz scratch-off from a Safeway in Fairfax County and later discovered that she had won the $2 million top prize.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night,” said Rollins.

Two Money Blitz top prizes are remaining. According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,142,400.