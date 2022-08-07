NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News woman won $158,270 after playing Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match.

According to VaLottery.com, Kimberly McKay of Newport News bought a ticket for the game online, selecting numbers from family members’ birthdays.

Later, McKay checked the winning numbers and saw that she had matched all five to claim the jackpot.

“It still feels unreal!” she said to Virginia Lottery officials.

McKay, who is turning 30 years old soon, said the win is a nice birthday present.