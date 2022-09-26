BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The friend of one Buckingham County Virginia Lottery winner didn’t believe it was true when her friend announced she had won the jackpot while they were both sitting in the car.

Katherine Moore was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend’s car when she alerted her friend to the news, saying, “I think I just won the jackpot!”

“Oh no, you didn’t!” her friend replied.

But, they both soon realized it was true. Moore had just won the $167,694 jackpot in the Savanna Adventures online instant game. The game is one of the dozens of instant games available on the Virginia Lottery’s website. The odds of winning any prize in Savanna Adventures are 1 in 4.76.

“I love the games online,” Moore told Lottery officials. “I go in the stores and ask for online vouchers.”

In addition to online instant games, players can purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 with EZ Match plays online. Players must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in Virginia.