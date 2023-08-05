RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 146,016 people who bought Mega Millions tickets in Virginia won prizes in the Mega Millions drawing Friday, according to the Virginia Lottery.

According to Virginia Lottery, two Virginians won $10,000 and one won $20,000 in the drawing Friday, Aug. 4.

The ticket winning $20,000 was bought at a Norfolk 7-Eleven located at 3805 Colley Ave. The two tickets that won $10,000 were bought at John’s Supermarket at 2017 E. Nine Mile Rd. in Sandston, and at a 7-Eleven located at 2800 Beacon Hill Rd. in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $1.55 billion.

Anyone interested in buying a ticket can do so on the Virginia Lottery website.