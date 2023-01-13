PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Pittsylvania County became one of five people in the state to win a $1 million top prize after he bought a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Tim Allen was craving a barbeque sandwich when he went to the Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road just outside Danville. While he was buying his sandwich, he bought two tickets for the New Year’s Raffle.

One of his tickets ended up being one of five tickets that won the $1 million top prize on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Allen, a truck driver who lives in Pittsylvania County, told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each, an additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.