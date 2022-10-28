RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 29, Powerball drawing has just been increased to an estimated $825 million.

If won, this will be the second-highest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game.

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)

Two Virginia tickets won $100,000 in the most recent drawing. They did so by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The combination would ordinarily guarantee $50,000, but since both winners spent an extra dollar on the Power Play, their prizes were doubled. The tickets were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets can be bought at any Virginia Lottery retailer, or at online here.