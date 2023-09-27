RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two lucky tickets won big in Monday’s Powerball drawing, with one Powerball ticket bought online winning $100,000 and one bought at a store in the Gainesville area of Prince William County winning $50,000.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery said one Powerball ticket bought online by a player in Alexandria won $100,000.

Another ticket — purchased by a player at the Giant Food supermarket, located at 7575 Linton Hall Road in the Gainesville area of Prince William County — won $50,000.

According to the Virginia Lottery, so far this year, Powerball players in Virginia have won the following:

Twelve people won $100,000 prizes

Seven people won $150,000 prizes

One person won a $200,000 prize

One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)

Three people won $1 million prizes.

And one person won the $161 million jackpot

With the estimated $835 million jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice of receiving either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of about $390.4 million before taxes.