RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia ticket-holder won a $1 million prize on Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the $1 million prize winner was one of over 104,000 Virginia tickets that won something in the Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 9.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at:

Lee’s Sandwiches, 3037 Annandale Road in Falls Church

The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road in Midlothian

Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake

The four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane in Fairfax

7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road in Triangle

7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake

Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond

Despite all of the winners throughout the country, no ticket matched all six Powerball numbers. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 11, drawing has now grown to $1.725 billion.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.