RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan woman won big recently after playing the Virginia Lottery’s online Monopoly jackpot game

Barbara Hurst was playing Virginia Lottery games online with her daughter on a Sunday when she noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game had an unusually high jackpot. It was playing this game that Hurst won the $424,330 jackpot.

“We looked at each other. We didn’t say anything,” Hurst’s daughter Lisa recalled. “The look we gave each other said it all.”

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

Monopoly Progressive Jackpots is one of many instant online games available on the Virginia Lottery’s website. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.68, according to the Virginia Lottery.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Hurst told Lottery officials. “I’m very excited!”