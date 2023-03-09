A Richmond man has won $100,000 after scratching a Virginia Lottery ticket in his car. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has won $100,000 after scratching a Virginia Lottery ticket in his car.

Junior Pantaleon Morales told lottery officials that he was stopped at a red light when he decided to scratch a ticket he had just bought.

“I saw the prize amount and got really nervous,” Morales said. “I handed the ticket to my brother and asked him to check the prize for me.”

Morales’ brother confirmed his suspicions — Morales had just won the $100,000 top prize in the $100,000 Jumbo Cash game.

There are currently two $100,000 Jumbo Cash game top prizes that remain unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,632,000. The chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.03.

Morales told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings for a down payment on a new house.