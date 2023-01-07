RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man won $336,589 from a lottery ticket he bought at an East End convenience store.

According to Virginia Lottery’s website, David Shelman bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket from the Stop & Go at 1600 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Dec. 14, choosing numbers taken from his grandchildren’s birth dates.

The morning after the drawing, Shelman woke up, checked the winning numbers and realized that he had matched all five winning numbers, earning him the $336,589 jackpot.

Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot which starts at $100,000. According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of matching all five numbers are one in 749,938.