SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jose Granados was just looking to get gas and a cup of coffee when he stopped at a Royal Farms convenience store in Spotsylvania County. As it turned out, it was his lucky day — he ended up buying a lottery scratcher from the store and won $1 million.

Granados, a truck driver from Spotsylvania County, bought a winning Hit It Big! ticket at the Royal Farms on 5000 Plank Road. The Hit It Big! scratcher game features prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million. According to a statement from the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the million-dollar prize are one in 1,672,800, while the odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.87.

After Granados scratched his ticket and realized he’d won big, he told Virginia Lottery officials, “Suddenly, I wasn’t hungry anymore.”

The Virginia Lottery said in its statement that there is still one more million-dollar Hit It Big! scratcher to be claimed after Granados became the second winner of the top prize on Nov. 14.

Jose Granados with his check for $1 million after winning a Hit It Big! Lottery game. Photo: The Virginia Lottery.

As a reward for selling the winning scratcher, the Royal Farms store where Granados bought his ticket will also receive a $10,000 bonus.

All profits made by Virginia Lottery go toward K-12 education in the commonwealth. According to Virginia Lottery, more than $16.1 million in ticket profits have gone to K-12 education in Spotsylvania County during the last fiscal year.