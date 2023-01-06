FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Solomon Sebehat from Springfield isn’t usually focused on winning when he plays the Virginia Lottery.

“I just play for fun,” Sebehat said. “If I get it, I get it.”

He definitely got something when he bought several tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle at a Safeway in Burke, one of which won him the $1 million top prize in the Jan. 1 drawing.

Solomon Sebehat from Springfield won the $1 million top prize in the Jan. 1 drawing for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle from Virginia Lottery. Credit: Virginia Lottery.

“I was just shocked!” Sebehat told Virginia Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I just never believe I am a lucky person to win this much in my life!”

Sebehat told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage, save for retirement and take care of his family.

There were five top prize winners in the Jan. 1 drawing. The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge.