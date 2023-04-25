FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of friends in Fairfax County are splitting a $3 million prize they won from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.

According to Virginia Lottery, three friends — one from the Springfield area and two from the Herndon area — were shopping for groceries at a Giant in the Sterling area of Loudoun County when they decided to buy a 50X the Money scratch ticket.

When they scratched the card, they realized they had won the $3 million top prize. The group decided to split the winnings and take the one-time cash payment option, meaning they will get $625,000 each before taxes.

The 50X the Money scratcher has prizes ranging from $20 to $3 million, there are two tickets with the top prize remaining.