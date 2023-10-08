RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginia tickets won $50,000 each in Sunday’s Powerball drawing.
A total of 121,043 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 in the Saturday, Oct. 7, drawing, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery.
Each of the three Virginia tickets that won $50,000 matched four of the first five winning numbers as well as the Powerball number. They were bought at:
- West End Market, 269 Floyd Highway South in Floyd
- Vikas Foods, 961 Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights
- Online using the Virginia Lottery app
Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 9, drawing grows to an estimated $1.55 billion, according to the Virginia Lottery.