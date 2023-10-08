RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginia tickets won $50,000 each in Sunday’s Powerball drawing.

A total of 121,043 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 in the Saturday, Oct. 7, drawing, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery.

Each of the three Virginia tickets that won $50,000 matched four of the first five winning numbers as well as the Powerball number. They were bought at:

West End Market, 269 Floyd Highway South in Floyd

Vikas Foods, 961 Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights

Online using the Virginia Lottery app

Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 9, drawing grows to an estimated $1.55 billion, according to the Virginia Lottery.