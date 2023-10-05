RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three lottery tickets won $50,000 each in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The top prize remains unclaimed, increasing the jackpot to an estimated $1.4 billion.

The three $50,000 Virginia tickets were bought at the following stores:

7-Eleven, 11519 Leesburg Pike, Herndon

Crosspoint Market, 8912 Village Shops Drive, Fairfax Station

Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza, 5420 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg

According to the Virginia Lottery, a total of 86,410 tickets bought across the commonwealth won prizes on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

So far in 2023, Powerball tickets in Virginia have won the following prizes:

Twelve tickets won $100,000

Seven tickets won $150,000

One ticket won $200,000

One ticket won $300,000 (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)

Three tickets won $1 million

One ticket won a $161 million jackpot

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.