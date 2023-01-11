RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Yet another Mega Millions drawing has passed with no jackpot winner, bringing the total estimated jackpot to $1.35 billion. But just because nobody has claimed the top prize, it doesn’t mean players aren’t winning big.

Three Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won $10,000 each in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. One of those winning tickets was bought in Richmond.

The three tickets won their prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Mega Ball. Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball number was 9. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The winning tickets were bought at:

Smithfield BP — 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield

— 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield Beulah BP Mart — 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond

— 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond 7-Eleven — 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The next drawing takes place Friday, Jan. 13.