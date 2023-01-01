RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.

According to Virginia Lottery, one of the tickets, #116426, was purchased at the Wegmans on the 12500 block of Stone Village Way in Midlothian and the other, #443201, was purchased at the CVS on the 9100 block of Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

There are a total of five raffle tickets worth $1 million, the other three were purchased in Danville, Fairfax and Prince William respectively.

There are also seven raffle tickets worth $100,000 each, one of which was purchased at the New Market convenience store on the 3900 block of North Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian.