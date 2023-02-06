RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, so does excitement around the country. While the game’s top prize has yet to be claimed, Virginians are still winning big around the commonwealth.

More than 52,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the most recent drawing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Two of those won a whopping $50,000.

The two tickets matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at a 7-Eleven located at 4800 Dale Boulevard in the Dale City area of Prince William County, and a Food Lion located at 1800 Southcreek One in Powhatan County.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 2-8-15-19-58 and the Powerball number was 10.

The next drawing will take place Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:59 p.m. The jackpot will be an estimated $747 million, with a one-time cash-in option of $403.1 million before taxes, according to the Virginia Lottery. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.