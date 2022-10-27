RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While two Virginia tickets won $100,000 in the most recent Powerball drawing, with nobody winning the ever-growing top prize, the jackpot has soared from fifth, to now the second highest in history.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at an impressive estimated amount of $800 million. The one-time take-home cash value is $383.7 million before taxes. If won, this will be the second-highest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game.

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)

The two Virginia tickets that won $100,000 did so by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The combination would ordinarily guarantee $50,000, but since both winners spent an extra dollar on the Power Play, their prizes were doubled. The tickets were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets can be bought at any Virginia Lottery retailer, or at valottery.com.