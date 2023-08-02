RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 132,000 Virginians who bought Mega Millions tickets on Tuesday, Aug.1 won a prize. Of those, one Virginia resident won $40,000 and two others won $10,000.

According to Virginia Lottery, one of the two $10,000 winners bought their tickets at a Sheetz located at 2902 Seminole Trail in Madison County. Both the other $10,000 winner — of Loudoun County — and the resident that won $40,000 — of Hampton — bought theirs online using the Virginia Lottery app.

Since no ticket in Virginia or in any other state has matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the jackpot for the drawing on Friday, Aug. 4, has increased to about $1.25 billion, according to Virginia Lottery.

Anyone interested in buying a ticket can do so on the Virginia Lottery website.