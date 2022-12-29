VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — College student and Virginia Beach native, Perla Gomez, is the final top-prize winner in the Virginia Lottery’s Commonwealth scratcher game after revealing she bought the $1 million winning ticket and cashed in on the prize in early December.

Gomez told lottery officials she was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the winning ticket. The ticket cost may have Gomez $30, but for her, it was worth it. After choosing the one-time cash option when redeeming her $1 million ticket, the college student walked away with $640,205 before taxes.

The Virginia Lottery said Gomez bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1765 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

With Gomez claiming the final top prize for that specific game, the Commonwealth scratcher is now closed and has been discontinued from stores. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,060,800.