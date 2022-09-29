CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.

Mason didn’t even leave the building after he bought the winning Supreme Riches ticket, instead, he scratched it off right there in the store. He said he couldn’t believe it when the ticket revealed itself to be a top-prize winner.

“I was a little dazed and shocked,” he later told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty amazing.”

The Supreme Riches game features prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million, and two more $2 million top prizes remain unclaimed in the game. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,428,000.