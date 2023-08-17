RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced that Fiscal Year 2023 was the most profitable year in the company’s history.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the past year saw profits of $867 million, a nearly 10% growth over the previous record of $779.6 million set in Fiscal Year 2022.

“The Lottery’s business is all about games and excitement, but we also support an important mission: generating funds for our K-12 public education,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “The unprecedented success we saw in Fiscal Year 2023 is positive news for all Virginians, regardless of whether they choose to play Lottery games.”

Another record broken over the last year was sales for all Virginia Lottery games which exceeded the $4 billion mark for the first time –totaling $4.6 billion.

All profits made by the company go towards Virginia’s K-12 public schools.