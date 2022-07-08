RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One lucky Virginian has the chance to win close to half a million dollars on Friday.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the jackpot for the Mega Millions is currently at $410 million. Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they don’t get every number on their ticket right.

In addition to this, players can add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings.

The drawing will take place on Friday, July 8, at 11 p.m.

For more information on how to play, odds and past numbers you can visit the lottery’s website here.