RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Mega Millions Jackpot continues to increase as the total is now $810 million.

Virginians who want to test their luck should purchase their tickets before the next official drawing, which is set to take place Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right.

Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings.

For more information on how to play, odds, and past numbers, you can visit the lottery’s website here.