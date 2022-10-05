The Virginia Lottery has announced the release of the state’s first-ever scratch-off ticket to cost $50. (Photo: The Virginia Lottery)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced the release of the state’s first-ever scratch-off ticket to cost $50.

The scratcher, $326,000,000 Fortune, was created to provide a variety of gaming options appealing to “a broad range of consumers,” according to the lottery release.

The game’s name refers to the total amount of prize money available in the game, which includes:

Three $5 million top prizes

12 second place prizes worth $100,000

Several $100 and $600 prizes

The game was made available to consumers across Virginia starting Tuesday, Oct. 4. While $326,000,000 Fortune is the first Virginia scratcher to be offered at the $50 price point, it is not the first game the Lottery has created to cost $50. Several online instant games are offered at $50 per ticket pricing.