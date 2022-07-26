RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Mega Millions Jackpot has increased once again to a total of $830 million.

Just yesterday, the jackpot had increased to $810 million as anticipation for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 26, grows.

Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right. Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

For more information on how to play, odds, and past numbers, you can visit the Virginia Lottery website here.