RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Lottery has reported that online players have now won more than $2 billion, only a little more than 2 years after online play was first introduced.

According to the agency, more than 300,000 unique players have won prizes playing online. The biggest win in the lottery’s short online history so far was a McLean woman who won $2 million playing the Powerball game.

The majority of online wins have been with instant-win games, the largest prize of which was a $295,806 Jungle Tumble Jackpots game won by a South Boston man. He is one of 31 players who have won prizes of $100,000 or more playing instant-win games.

While the popularity of online play is increasing, the more familiar method of buying Lottery tickets at retail stores is far from struggling, according to Virginia Lottery. More than 5,300 businesses across Virginia earned more than $138.6 million in commissions and bonuses in Fiscal Year 2022.

“The convenience of playing online has really caught on with Virginia Lottery players as an additional way to play,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “Our focus at Lottery is all about ensuring the best customer experience possible, translating to more sales and profits for our beneficiary – K-12 public education. Online sales are contributing to both of those goals.”