VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A construction worker from Alexandria won $4 million after buying a Virginia Lottery ticket at a Walmart in Virginia Beach.

Victor Moya Teo was visiting Virginia Beach when he bought a Super Cash Frenzy ticket at the Walmart at 546 First Colonial Road. When Teo scratched his ticket, he discovered he’d won the game’s $4 million top prize.

He later told Virginia Lottery officials he couldn’t believe it.

Teo told Virginia Lottery officials that he plans to share the winnings with his brother-in-law and hopes to start his own business.

Virginia Lottery presented Teo with the choice of either taking the total of $4 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $2,628,121 million before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Super Cash Frenzy features prizes ranging from $30 to $4,000,000. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,285,200. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.47.