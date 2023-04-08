ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man nearly missed out on a $190,000 jackpot because of the frozen food in his cart.

Zachary Barton was shopping at a Kroger in Vinton, Virginia, and was thinking of buying a lottery ticket. He almost skipped it, however, because he had frozen food and was in a rush to get home.

“I almost talked myself out of it,” he said.

Still, he stopped to buy a “Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot” ticket — and ended up winning $191,493.

“I jumped up and down and yelled,” he said.

Barton, who works in construction, told lottery officials he had no plans for his winnings.