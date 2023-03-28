ANNENDALE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man missed a $145 million jackpot last month by just one number, but still walked away with $1 million — and an idea for his wife’s birthday.

Man Nguyen purchased the Mega Millions ticket online before the February 28 drawing and matched all five regular numbers on his ticket — but then it came time to draw the mega ball that would decide if he won the $145 million jackpot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While Nguyen had 13 as his Mega Ball number, the officials drew number 14 instead. Of course, Nguyen allowed the computer to pick all of the numbers on his ticket at random.

After federal and state income taxes, which are typically just under 30% on lottery winnings, Nguyen will likely walk away with a little over $600,000.

Still, Nguyen said, “My wife’s birthday is coming up, and I’m thinking of buying her a new car!”