PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Daniel Zarow doesn’t usually win Virginia Lottery drawings, so when the winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1 for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, he wasn’t in a hurry to check his numbers.

It wasn’t until a few days after the drawing that the Occoquan man decided he would check to see how he fared. That was when he discovered he won the $1 million top prize.

“I was in disbelief!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “I asked my wife to check. She was just floored!”

Occoquan man wins $1 million top prize in Virginia Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

Zarow bought ticket #608075 at the Safeway Store at 4240 Merchant Plaza in Woodbridge. The four other million-dollar winners were bought in Danville, Burke, Henrico and Midlothian.

An electrical engineer, Zarow said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings, except to save for his children’s college.