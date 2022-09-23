CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — A Culpeper man is $250,000 richer after making a simple stop at a BP gas station for a cup of coffee.

Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I couldn’t imagine I would win such a large amount,” he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Morales was the third and final top prize winner for the $250,000 Gold Jackpot game, which means the game is now closed. According to Virginia Lottery policy, all games are closed after the final top prize is claimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 1,632,000. The chances of winning any prize were 1 in 4.24.

Morales said he plans to save his winnings and take care of his family.