RADFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Radford, Virginia, won more than $134,000 playing the Virginia Lottery while on his work break.

On June 23, while on his break, Andrew Antienowicz decided to try his luck on some online lottery games. In doing so, he managed to hit the jackpot in the VIP Ultra game to claim $134,151.

‘I didn’t realize what was going on at first,” Antienowicz said. “I thought, ‘Is this real?'”

The odds of winning any prize in VIP Ultra are 1 in 2.54.

Antienowicz works in finance and says he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and take care of his family.