RADFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Radford, Virginia, man can now pay off his mortgage after hitting the jackpot while playing the Virginia Lottery.

Mikio Harada uses the Lottery’s mobile app to scan his tickets to check if he is a winner. Often, it tells him he didn’t win.

This wasn’t the case however for Harada on June 26 when he won around $172,000.

“It felt unbelievable!” Harada said.

After paying off his mortgage with the winnings, Harada plans to save the leftover money.

Harada won playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.