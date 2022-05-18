FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Lakeshia Wallace got quite the surprise the day before Mother’s Day.
The mother of three was relaxing at home playing a Virginia lottery game on her phone.
“I like playing in the comfort of my home,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.
Before the day ended, Wallace had won a grand total of $237,633 in the Cash Buster Multiplier game.
“It’s unreal!” she said. “I didn’t sleep that night. I tossed and turned. I kept thinking, ‘Is this real?’”
The game features a progressive jackpot that grows as more people play. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.64, according to Virginia Lottery.
Wallace, who is assistant manager of an ice cream shop, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.