FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Lakeshia Wallace got quite the surprise the day before Mother’s Day.

The mother of three was relaxing at home playing a Virginia lottery game on her phone.

“I like playing in the comfort of my home,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

Before the day ended, Wallace had won a grand total of $237,633 in the Cash Buster Multiplier game.

“It’s unreal!” she said. “I didn’t sleep that night. I tossed and turned. I kept thinking, ‘Is this real?’”

The game features a progressive jackpot that grows as more people play. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.64, according to Virginia Lottery.

Wallace, who is assistant manager of an ice cream shop, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.

Photos of Lakeshia Wallace provided by Virginia Lottery