FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Lakeshia Wallace got quite the surprise the day before Mother’s Day.

The mother of three was relaxing at home playing a Virginia lottery game on her phone.

“I like playing in the comfort of my home,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

Before the day ended, Wallace had won a grand total of $237,633 in the Cash Buster Multiplier game.

“It’s unreal!” she said. “I didn’t sleep that night. I tossed and turned. I kept thinking, ‘Is this real?’”

The game features a progressive jackpot that grows as more people play. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.64, according to Virginia Lottery.

Wallace, who is assistant manager of an ice cream shop, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.