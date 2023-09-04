RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced that there was a 10.4% increase in sports wagering for July 2023 compared to July 2022.

According to the company, there was over $293.6 million wagered in Virginia between July 1 and July 31 this year — with betters winning a total of $261.1 million.

Mobile Operators Casino Retail Activity Total July 2023 Gross sports gaming revenues $290,999,143 $2,612,646 $293,611,789 Gross winnings ($259,125,799) ($2,014,594) ($261,140,393) Allowable Bonuses and Promotions ($827,332) $0 ($827,332) Other deductions ($3,414,163) ($18,975) ($3,433,137) AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) $27,631,850 $579,077 $28,210,927 Sports betting data for July 2023 (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

With the Virginia Lottery making a total adjusted gross revenue of $28.2 million, a total of $4.1 million was paid in taxes — with 97.5% going toward Virginia’s general fund and 2.5% going toward problem gambling treatment and support.

Monthly Taxes Total Tax $4,115,217.97 General Fund Allocation $4,012,337.52 Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund Allocation $102,880.45 Sports betting tax revenue data for July 2023 (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

Virginia legalized sports betting in 2020 with supporters intending to turn back-room gambling into a major tax revenue source. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission previously projected sports betting would generate up to $55 million annually — averaging $4.58 million monthly — in tax revenue.

However, Virginia legislators said the tax revenue had fallen short of expectations in 2022 — with June 2022 taxes only reaching $1.8 million. Lawmakers claimed the issue was largely owed to a loophole in the legislation in which sports betting operators were able to offer generous incentives to attract new bettors without paying taxes on those promotions.

“In the original legislation, we made a mistake by saying they could deduct,” said Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax) in 2022. “I believe it’s a totally inappropriate role of government to be encouraging people to gamble.”

In July 2022, the loophole was reportedly closed as part of a budget agreement.