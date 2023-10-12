RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The $1.76 billion jackpot-winning Powerball ticket may not have been bought in Virginia, but that doesn’t mean Virginians didn’t win big during the Wednesday night drawing.

From Alexandria to Midlothian, Virginia Lottery players statewide are thanking their lucky stars that their small chance at winning became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, during the Oct. 11 drawing, more than 145,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. One ticket won $1 million, and five tickets won $50,000 each.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought online using the Virginia Lottery app by a player in Alexandria.

The five $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Sheetz, 13591 Genito Road, Midlothian

Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

Sunoco, 1899 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg

7-Eleven, 120 North George Washington Highway, Chesapeake

7-Eleven, 23815 South Wakefield Street, Arlington

The winning numbers were 22-24-40-52-64, and the Powerball number was 10. The $1.725 billion jackpot-winning ticket was bought in California.

The next Powerball drawing takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14. The jackpot stands at $20 million.