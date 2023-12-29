SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WRIC) — A South Boston woman told Virginia Lottery officials that she “almost passed out” when she realized she had won a $150,000 prize on a Powerball drawing earlier this month.

Teresa Seamon told officials she usually plays Powerball on the Virginia Lottery’s mobile app and chooses her numbers using a combination of important family dates.

During the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16, Seamon won a $150,000 prize.

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won,” she said. “I’m still in shock!”

Seamon matched the first four of five winning numbers in addition to the Powerball number. She had also spent an extra dollar for Power Play, which tripled her winnings from $50,000 to $150,000.

The winning numbers were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

“Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.”