VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach woman was surprised to learn she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with the Virginia Lottery.

Alka Franceschi, a former principal working in education, bought her winning lottery ticket online for the Aug. 9 drawing.

After the drawing, Franceschi received an email from the Lottery saying she had won, but she didn’t realize how much until two weeks later when she logged into her account and saw her winnings.

“It feels really feels unbelievable!” Franceschi told Lottery officials.

She also told officials she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Franceschi used the “Easy Pick” option and allowed her numbers to be randomly chosen by the computer. The winning numbers in that drawing were 1-8-10-25-32 and the only number she failed to match was the Mega Ball number, which was 13.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.